Our Top Motorcycle Articles of 2017

In 2017, motorcycle builders went full-bore on creativity, introducing bikes that pushed the boundaries of both design and engineering. From innovative new engine configurations, including advanced electric propulsion, to avant-garde aesthetics, the motorized two-wheeler continues its transition toward art form. Here’s a look back at some of our top motorcycle mentions on RobbReport.com during the past 12 months.

Ducati North America’s CEO Discusses the New Panigale V4 and the Power of Change

As the brand leaves the V-twin engine behind, Jason Chinnock reveals what truly drives Ducati.

Bandit9 Joins the Dark Side to Manifest Its Latest Motorcycle

Only nine compelling examples of the reimagined Harley Davidson Street 750 will come to light.

The New BMW G 310 GS Proves a Versatile Performer through the Pyrenees

In Spain’s famed mountain region, the bike blissfully sated our sense of adventure.

Genius at Work: Max Hazan Creates a Motorcycle Masterpiece

The founder of Los Angeles–based Hazan Motorworks shows RobbReport.com how he makes a dream machine.

The Limited-Edition Indian Scout FTR750 Tears Up the Flat Track

Each of the 50 examples built comes with a riding lesson from a member of the Indian Racing Team.

The New Zero Motorcycles Line Amps up the Electric Bike Market

The brand bolsters the range of its bikes with performance and efficiency upgrades.

The New 2017 Aprilia Motorcycles Are Swift and Seductive

With the RSV4 and Tuono V4 1100 lines, the Italian bike builder hits the market at full throttle.

The Revival 140 Motorcycle Is One Marvelous Monster

Derived from a 2012 Confederate X132 Hellcat, Revival’s customized creation starts at $115,000.

Best of the Best: 3 Motorbikes That Batman Would Borrow

These road rockets from are perfect for quick getaways from Gotham.

The 2017 Quail Motorcycle Gathering Showcases Top Two-Wheel Treasures

The 9th annual bike festival brought out some of the very best examples from throughout the decades.