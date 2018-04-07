5 Motorcycle Concepts that Redline Reality—or Rocket Beyond
From eclectic all-electric cruisers to a couple of wheel-less wonders, these bikes are boundary breaking.
The late sci-fi savant Ray Bradbury once said, “I don’t need an alarm clock. My ideas wake me.” The transportation designers responsible for the following five concepts can most likely relate to the renowned writer, as their ideas for tomorrow’s motorcycles must have merited a fair amount of insomnia at inception. The results, however? They’re what dreams are made of.