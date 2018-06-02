Rebels with a Cause: Hand-Built Motorbikes That Challenge Convention

The late author and counterculture connoisseur Hunter S. Thompson once quipped, “Love is the feeling you get when you like something as much as your motorcycle.” And while that may seem flippant at first, there is a real bond that develops with a bike, especially one that’s bespoke. But for a time, one-of-kind machines seemed nearly lost in a sea of cookie-cutter cruisers produced end masse. Recently, however, a new wave of global, independent craftsman are turning the tide.

This rebirth of creativity is being recognized by the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, Calif. Its latest exhibit, Custom Revolution, presents captivating examples from 25 masters. Here are just five hand-built beauties sure to stir your heart.