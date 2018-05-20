Speed Demon: 5 Fierce Motorcycles to Get You There

We rounded up our top-trending articles featuring the standout bikes of 2017, but now it’s time to take a deeper look into this year’s rally of motorcycles that hit the pavement. Whether you are new to the leather-and-steel, two-wheeling lifestyle or an avid biker who has mastered everything from sport bikes to choppers, these five fierce bikes will make your heart pump with every turn and straightaway.

So read on to discover Ducati’s new Scrambler 1100 with a bigger engine that cranks out 86 hp, the limited-edition Indian Chieftain with a Thunder Stroke engine that boosts torque by 15 percent to 137 ft lbs, and more. From carving the smooth concrete on the open highway to cruising the rocky salt pans of Peru, these motorcycles cater to the adventurous bikers whose need for speed prevails.