On June 1, 2018, “Between Art & Fashion,” an exhibition of some 200 photographs from the collection of Carla Sozzani opens at the Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin. Over the past three decades, the noted Milan gallerist and former fashion editor has amassed more than 1,000 images by such luminaries as Annie Leibovitz, Sara Moon, David Bailey, Paolo Roversi, David LaChapelle, Erwin Blumenfeld, and, of course, Helmut Newton. (Since opening her gallery in 1990, Sozzani has presented four solo exhibitions of work by the German Australian photographer, who died at age 83 in 2004.) Muse caught up with Sozzani ahead of the opening of the exhibition—curated by Fabrice Hergott, director of the Museum of Modern Art in Paris—to discuss a few of her favorite images that will be on view through November 18.