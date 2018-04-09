The Next Big Thing: Top 12 Things Muse Editors are Excited About this Spring

We searched high and low for the most compelling new curiosities—from hot springs in Iceland and hideaways in the Balinese rainforest to head-turning carryalls and a refreshing new rosé, our experts call out the designs and destinations they’re drawn to this season.

Iceland’s Ultimate Water Cure

In photos, Iceland’s Blue Lagoon appears the ultimate wellness experience: mineral-rich pools carved from ancient volcanic rock hide in the shadows of otherworldly mountains under a steamy turquoise sky. But the reality of this centuries-old tourist attraction near the capital city of Reykjavík is more mass-market waterpark than rejuvenating hot-springs hideaway. This spring, however, a new resort is opening on the edge of the legendary lagoon, making it possible to enjoy the region’s geothermal goodness without the crowds. The Retreat at Blue Lagoon is the Blue Lagoon as it should be. The property’s 62 guest rooms—Nordic and minimal in design, with sleek wood paneling and windowed walls that overlook an 800-year-old lava flow—offer exclusive access to a private portion of the pools, where, in a channel of interconnected waterways, guests will enjoy in-water massages and body wraps. The 43,000-square-foot Retreat Spa boasts more therapies, many of which take advantage of the springs’ three treasures: silica, algae, and minerals. And when all that soaking and steaming arouses an appetite, the resort’s Moss Restaurant and its intimate Chef’s Table will lead diners on another ritual of regional riches, with a culinary tour of Iceland’s purest ingredients from mountain to river.—Jackie Caradonio

The Hobo Gets a Reboot

An icon of early-aughts bohemianism, the hobo bag was beloved for its slouchy, casual style, but it was quickly eclipsed when fashions changed and women gravitated toward more structured, polished handbags. Now, however, the hobo is back, and this season it has received a seriously sexy, stylish upgrade from Joseph Altuzarra. His namesake brand is known for its powerful mix of feminine shapes and multicultural influences (the New York–based designer’s father is French and his mother is Chinese-American), as evidenced by the breezy Altuzarra Ghianda braided-leather bag ($2,295). With its fringe detailing and braided bull-rope shoulder strap, the bag winks at the hobo’s laid-back style while remaining effortlessly chic. Its creamy birch-white calf leather and sleek silver hardware will pair easily with romantic dresses and add a flash of personal style to business-casual looks.—Phoebe Neuman

Savoir Beds’ Handmade Mattresses

If you are among the many sleep deprived in our society, you can at least indulge in an exceptional bed that will make those brief reclining moments as pleasurable as possible. One of the best sources for the ultimate sleep experience is London-based Savoir Beds. For more than a century, the brand has been crafting handmade mattresses that promise an unrivaled night of rest. As the bedroom’s stylish finishing touch, the company has collaborated with designers on a line of chic headboards, inviting creatives like Madeline Weinrib, Arik Levy, and Korean designer Teo Yang to participate. While the headboard is fully customizable, we adore Yang’s Moon 01 design (king bed set, including box spring, mattress, and topper; starts at $57,560), an upholstered work meant to capture the movement of the moon. The artistic design features a full moon at the center and two smaller ones beside it. In Asian culture, this lunar muse is a symbol of luck and wealth—exactly what sweet dreams are made of.—Arianne Nardo

Carla Sozzani Shares Her Collection in Berlin

“Over the years, I have presented the work of a number of important photographers, including Annie Leibovitz, Paolo Roversi, David LaChapelle, Erwin Blumenfeld, and Helmut Newton, but until a conversation with Azzedine Alaïa, shortly before his death this past November, I had not thought to mount a show of works from my own collection,” says Carla Sozzani, referencing Between Art & Fashion, an exhibition opening June 2 at the Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin. Since opening her eponymous Milan gallery in 1990, the former fashion editor and 10 Corso Como concept store founder has amassed a formidable collection of more than 1,000 images by luminaries of the medium over the past three decades; more than 200 will be included in the Berlin show, curated by Fabrice Hergott, director of the Museum of Modern Art in Paris. Among the highlights is Erwin Blumenfeld’s stunning Le Décolleté, Victoria von Hagen (shown), a 1952 photograph shot for Vogue in New York. “When you work in fashion, photography is naturally so much a part of your life, and, for me, Blumenfeld’s images have a particular resonance,” says Sozzani of the artist’s oeuvre. The exhibition runs through November 18.—Angela M.H. Schuster

David Webb’s Designs Display at Rough Point

David Webb’s exuberant, colorful, large-scale designs adorned the trendsetters of the 1960s and ’70s, including the heiress, philanthropist, and socialite Doris Duke, who was a devoted patron. Her close connection to the great American jewelry designer is being celebrated as part of a new exhibition, Designing for Doris: David Webb Jewelry and Newport’s Architectural Gems, running from April 5 to November 11 at Duke’s Rough Point mansion (now a museum) in Newport, R.I. A collaboration between the Newport Restoration Foundation and David Webb, which continues to produce Webb’s designs (including the pictured gold-and-diamond cuff with emeralds) at the company’s Madison Avenue workshop, the exhibition focuses on the period from 1957 to the late 70s when Duke enlisted Webb to design numerous statement pieces for her to wear to her many social engagements. Original sketches and renderings of his imaginative designs will be on display alongside architectural renderings at Rough Point, as will some original jewelry pieces themselves.—Jill Newman

A High Camp Rises in the Rainforest of Bali

Leave it to Bill Bensley to turn something as basic as a tent into the destination of your dreams. This summer, the always-inventive architect and designer—whose fantastical resorts include such Southeast Asian favorites as the Siam Bangkok and Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui—is turning an expanse of rainforest in Bali into an otherworldly campsite, where guests will dine, swim, and unwind beneath the lush jungle canopy. Capella Ubud will be a testament to its creator’s ingenuity: Its 22 elevated tent suites are positioned among the giant banyans and acacias, yet not a single tree was felled in creating the property. Despite their leafy surroundings, the accommodations will hardly resemble rustic treehouses; instead, in over-the-top Bensley style, they’ll showcase exuberant colors and patterns and lavish furnishings. The resort will also include two restaurants (including the 10-seat Api Jawa serving an elevated take on local barbecue), a spa, and a swimming pool. But a dip in the sacred Wos River, which runs through the property’s forested setting, will be the greatest indulgence of all.—Jackie Caradonio

Linda Brattlöf Brings Beauty to Gardening Gear

If some designs suffer from excess creativity while others are ripe for reinvention, then garden tools clearly fall into the latter category. Thankfully, there’s Linda Brattlöf: Her Garden Glory collection is the stylish antithesis of hardware-store workhorses. Among her brand’s eye-catching offerings are spades with solid-brass blades, diamond-shaped watering cans, handmade pots, hoses with brass or chrome nozzles, and more—all dressed in smart details and kicky colors like Black Swan, Candy Crush, and Gold Digger (shown). It was Brattlöf’s own quest for a simple white garden hose—she couldn’t find one—that inspired Garden Glory, which began with a UV-protected, lead-free hose featuring tricot reinforcement to eliminate kinking and ease roll-up. Now her garden hoses can be wall mounted with the Reindeer rack, a fetching antler-shaped design made of powder-coated aluminum.—Arianne Nardo

The Hideout Love Seat

Quiet moments are at a premium these days, and everyone needs a homey, tucked-away spot in a familiar zip code. The Hideout Love Seat ($4,878), designed by Sofia Lagerkvist and Anna Lindgren of the Swedish studio Front, fits the bill with a captivating form that feels like an indulgent sabbatical—one where you can listen to Tori Amos storm the castle in staccato and expect no judgment when graciously accepting that third glass of wine. It was created for Wiener GTV Design, a company with a remarkable lineage: The 19th-century designer Michael Thonet pioneered and perfected the bentwood furniture-making technique and produced the No. 14 chair—a piece so iconic, it has had a glorious, madcap life in every café across Paris. The Hideout honors that bentwood precept and adds a beech backrest along with rattan arms to ensconce the body. The piece also happens to look fabulous from every angle—a consideration, even if one is trying to hide in plain view.—Arianne Nardo

Vacheron Constantin Puts a Spin on a Classic

In the 1920s, as more and more Americans found themselves driving automobiles, the Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin created a wristwatch with practical appeal: The model was designed with a diagonal read on the wrist so that drivers could easily read the time with their hands on the wheel. Variations of the classic followed decades later, but the large 40 mm case proved to be too large for most women’s taste. Ladies, take heed of the latest edition of the Vacheron Constantin Historiques American 1921: The company has unveiled a 36.5 mm version—its first mid-sized model for women and men. The 18-karat 5N pink-gold watch ($29,200) comes on a red or brown alligator strap and bears watchmaking’s prestigious Hallmark of Geneva.—Paige Reddinger

A Pendant Fixture Offers Fringe Benefits

With swingy pink fringe and a gold-plated body, the Wink pendant ($600) was an absolute sensation during the Maison & Objet design show in Paris earlier this year. It was the sort of aesthetic moment that makes one forget a lifelong devotion to black. Wink delivers its dulcet flirtation with a soft purr: You want solemnity? Try Rick Owens. A collaboration between two Spanish houses, the design studio and consultancy Masquespacio and the brand Houtique, the spunky creation lives up to its name. “Many homes look beautiful, but without personality they are missing a touch of humor,” says the duo behind Masquespacio, Christophe Penasse and Ana Hernández. Known for their riotous, color-infused work, the two are unveiling their first branded product collection this spring, as well as hotel projects in Berlin and Madrid. For those just venturing into this punchy decorative scene, the Wink pendant is a good place to start.—Arianne Nardo

La Sirena’s New Release Is a Standout

Sommeliers recommend a veritable sea of pink wines as days grow warm, but it is possible to find in this tide of choices a unique bottle—a truly exquisite rosé. Take, for instance, a Calistoga, Calif., winery’s new release: La Sirena 2017 Rosato ($28). It is the latest creation of the legendary winemaker Heidi Barrett, who has made some of Napa Valley’s most exclusive bottles (Amuse Bouche, Screaming Eagle, and Kenzo Estate, among others). For the 2017 Rosato, the second vintage of her rosé, she used Primitivo—a grape widely cultivated in southern Italy and not often used in rosé—from a vineyard east of Napa, in Amador County. “I wanted to make a good rosé for under $30,” says Barrett. “I want to make a lot of friends with this wine.” She also wanted it to be a “rosé on purpose”—grown and picked to be pink, not made from juice drained off to concentrate a red wine (the Saignée method). The briefest time in contact with the skins (as little as 30 minutes) and an all-stainless-steel treatment after pressing has produced a delicate but vibrant wine. Beautiful floral aromas wrap around clean, bright red fruit, leading to a long mineral finish.—Sara Schneider

Thierry Lasry’s Shades Are the Cat’s Meow

French designer Thierry Lasry’s sunglasses have gained a cult following not only because of his ultracool frames, but also for their impeccable craftsmanship. Each pair is made completely by hand, with acetate provided exclusively by the Italian company Mazzucchelli 1849—a family-owned business for six generations. Lasry, the son of an optician father and designer mother, first brought his vision to his own family business years ago when he created a few showpieces for window displays—and realized he was onto something. He launched his namesake line in 2006, and it wasn’t long before his designs were spotted on the likes of Kate Moss and Rihanna. Fendi soon came calling for an eyewear collaboration. Now Lasry’s new cat-eye sunglasses, Hedony ($400), are turning heads. The frames—outfitted with gradient lenses and available in such hues as matte red or a matte pink-and-brown pattern—are a colorful take on his signature style, which gives vintage designs a dose of modern glamour by ever so slightly exaggerating the proportions for a subtle statement that pops.—Paige Reddinger