Power & Poise: Bold Dressing for the Boardroom and Beyond

From the runways to the boardroom and beyond, blazers and suits are infusing our wardrobe with an intrepid elegance.

Tasha Tilberg fashion shoot

From the runways to the boardroom and beyond, blazers and suits are infusing our wardrobe with a bold elegance that reflects the changing cultural times. Here, we highlight chic wideleg trousers, knit tops and tailored trenches in bold textures that support statement-making women of all stripes.

 

Model: Tasha Tilberg, Marilyn Model Management Inc., New York Photo

Market Editor: Emily Mercer

Casting Director: Edward Kim

Assistants: Mitchell McLennan, Alex Cohen

Fashion Assistant: Victor Qunnuell Vaughns Jr.

Hair: Jhonatan Rendon

Makeup: Brandie Hopstein, Opus Beauty

