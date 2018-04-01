Power & Poise: Bold Dressing for the Boardroom and Beyond

From the runways to the boardroom and beyond, blazers and suits are infusing our wardrobe with a bold elegance that reflects the changing cultural times. Here, we highlight chic wideleg trousers, knit tops and tailored trenches in bold textures that support statement-making women of all stripes.

