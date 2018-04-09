Power & Poise: Bold Dressing for the Boardroom and Beyond

From the runways to the boardroom and beyond, blazers and suits are infusing our wardrobe with a bold elegance that reflects the changing cultural times. Here, we highlight chic wideleg trousers, knit tops and tailored trenches in bold textures that support statement-making women of all stripes.
Model: Tasha Tilberg, Marilyn Model Management Inc., New York Photo
Market Editor: Emily Mercer
Casting Director: Edward Kim
Assistants: Mitchell McLennan, Alex Cohen
Fashion Assistant: Victor Qunnuell Vaughns Jr.
Hair: Jhonatan Rendon
Makeup: Brandie Hopstein, Opus Beauty
