Ferrari GTC4Lusso at Robb Report Car of the Year [Video]

Every year, Robb Report compares and contrasts a selection of the finest automobiles in the world to determine which truly are the finest cars money can buy. Last fall, from October 27 through November 10, a variety of judges – including editors, RR1 members, celebrity guests, and experts in the field – arrived at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort to make their selections by driving the 13 competitors from leading luxury marques on the roads of Napa Valley, Calif. Take a look at the car that took 8th place – the Ferrari GTC4Lusso.