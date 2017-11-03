4300 Midnight Mine Road (Aspen, Colorado)

Rarely does an opportunity arise to own 450 acres of private mountainside in a location as desirable as Aspen. Easily accessed from the Aspen Mountain Gondola, the Mountain features private ski runs and uninterrupted views of the Rocky Mountains. The property currently features a 1,140-square-foot, two-bedroom cabin, but it comes with the option to build up to six additional backcountry structures—providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a ski compound to your exact specifications. The sensational ski property can be yours for $40 million.