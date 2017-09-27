5 Prime Residential Developments that Pamper Your Pets

Pet-friendly amenities are a prerequisite for owners thinking about moving, and developers are responding by creating residences that integrate pet facilities and services as an essential part of the urban community experience.

Today, catering to residents’ health and well-being extends to the family pet; busy residents can arrange for on-site pet-sitting, dog-walking and optional activities just for fun. Not only that, but some properties sit conveniently next to parks or wilderness trails for even more adventure and exercise. Take a look at five such developments that promise to pamper you—and your best friend.