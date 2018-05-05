5 Wristwatches Perfect for the Mothers in Your Life

Rather than surprising your mom—or your wife, daughter, or sister—with something conventional this Mother’s Day, why not go for something more thoughtful like an elegant Swiss watch that matches her personality? The breadth of the selection is vast—from feminine styles, à la Piaget’s diminutive new Possession timepiece, to notable watchmaking classics, such as Jaeger-LeCoultre’s iconic Reverso, which boasts a lacquer dial in a snazzy shade of blue. Or if you’re feeling exceptionally generous this year, splurge on Audemars Piguet’s Millenary timepiece with an openworked dial and frosted gold case by Florentine jeweler Carolina Bucci. Go on—she’s worth it!