F286 Multimo seven-seater sofa by Pierre Paulin, 1969

Price: On request

Behold! Not a single straight line shapes the profile of Pierre Paulin’s F286 Multimo seven-seater sofa. “His intention was to make seating that was comfortable and enveloped the body. Most of his seating is curved,” says Suzanne Demisch, cofounder of the gallery, based in New York and Paris. This and the other pieces in the Multimo series—Paulin designed more than 20 furnishings, including chairs and longer sofas than the seven-seater pictured here—are irresistible. Demisch Danant has had a few examples in its gallery over the last 10 years, and they draw visitors as reliably as moths to a flame. “We’re used to that,” she says. “Kids always gravitate to it also. It’s an attractive sofa. People like to try it out.”