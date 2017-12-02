Crustacea cabinet by Chris Schnack, 2017

Price: $90,000

Chris Schnack is a new addition to the Friedman Benda roster; the gallery will host his first solo exhibition in New York in March 2018. “He investigates the boundary between sculpture and design using a visual language that’s completely his own. You see his work, and you know he did it,” says Jennifer Olshin, a partner in the gallery. Crustacea stands 90 inches high by 40 inches wide by 24 inches deep, and it has quite a presence. “It’s a whole world,” she says. “Your eye never stops. You never quite figure it all out.”