Crustacea cabinet by Chris Schnack, 2017

Price: $90,000

Chris Schnack is a new addition to the Friedman Benda roster; the gallery will host his first solo exhibition in New York in March 2018. “He investigates the boundary between sculpture and design using a visual language that’s completely his own. You see his work, and you know he did it,” says Jennifer Olshin, a partner in the gallery. Crustacea stands 90 inches high by 40 inches wide by 24 inches deep, and it has quite a presence. “It’s a whole world,” she says. “Your eye never stops. You never quite figure it all out.”

Alufoil (Grotto Cabinet)

Alufoil (Grotto Cabinet) by Chris Schnack, 2017, courtesy of Friedman Benda and Chris Schanck  Photo: Michelle and Chris Gerard

