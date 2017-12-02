Gallery ALL

MAD Martian Dining Table by Ma Yansong, 2017

Price: $150,000

Ma Yansong, designer of the forthcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, created this limited-edition table, which is inspired by the notion of a Chinese exploration of a Mars-like planet. “If you flip it upside down, it looks like a mountain,” says gallery cofounder Yu Wang of the table. The first in the series of eight was made from solid aluminum. Subsequent versions were made from hand-hammered stainless steel with a technique more commonly used for luxury cars. “The stainless steel one has a much shinier finish than the aluminum one,” Wang says, noting that it takes a team of artisans about six months to hammer, weld, grind, and polish each table.