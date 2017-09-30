Modern Home (Geneva, Switzerland)

Perched above Lake Geneva, this modern glass home features panoramic lake views from every room. Walls of glass on the lower level enable residents to glimpse the hazy blue lake as they float in the indoor swimming pool, and an adjacent sauna, Turkish bath, and weights room create a spa-like setting. Outside, a second swimming pool abuts the home, while terraces face the water. The five-bedroom home also has a showroom, conference room, and living room with double-height ceilings. Price is available upon request.