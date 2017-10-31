Montage Residences Deer Valley (Utah)

Offering direct ski-in/ski-out access to Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Montage Residences Deer Valley gives buyers a front-row seat to Utah’s winter wonderland. Located on the upper six floors of the five-star Montage property, all 81 private residences display enchanting open layouts. Walls of glass and walkout balconies highlight the snow-globe setting outside.

The three- and four-bedroom units come both furnished and unfurnished, allowing homeowners to choose between traditional ski lodge décor and blank canvases that they can customize as desired. Homeowners will have access to a private residents’ lounge with a fireplace and large-screen TV, a 35,000-square-foot spa with 29 treatment rooms, and dining options ranging from a buzzy gastropub to a sushi bar.

Available residences are priced from $3.1 million to $6.15 million.