Patrick Parrish Gallery

Price: On request

Cantilever Table by Brian Thoreen, 2017

The Cantilever Table arose from the artist’s particular preoccupation. “Brian was obsessed with the idea of a piece of furniture being made with no fasteners, and to do that, he had to stack, balance, and cantilever materials,” says Patrick Parrish, head of his namesake gallery. “This method of construction is very unusual for a furniture maker, and very compelling both conceptually and in the flesh. Only gravity holds the pieces together.” It consists of an edition of eight plus two artist’s proofs, and Thoreen is open to creating custom sizes and commissions.