Six Senses Residences Courchevel (France)

Located in the highest ski village at Courchevel resort, Six Senses Residences Courchevel offers direct access to the snow-frosted French Alps. The cozy mountain enclave features 53 one- to five-bedroom apartments and penthouses as well as a spa and wellness club. Designer Alain Foeillet used timber, light colors, and flamed gray and beige stone to give the chalet-like residences a contemporary alpine aesthetic. Homeowners can combine two units to create a larger residence or work with Morpheus London to design a custom furniture package.

To enjoy the height of luxury, purchase one of 10 duplex penthouses equipped with wine cellars, private treatment rooms, and balconies and terraces that overlook the snowy sensation outside. Residents will have access to a 24-hour ski concierge service, and lift passes can be delivered to their doorsteps. The building also includes a ski shop, where owners can rent or purchase equipment, and a private club lounge, where they can socialize after a day on the slopes.

Prices range from around $1.75 million to around $10.2 million.