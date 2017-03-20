This $42 Million Penthouse Offers 360-Degree Views of San Francisco

March 20, 2017

Developed by Jay Paul Company with interiors designed by Orlando Diaz-Azcuy, 181 Fremont—a 70-story office and residential tower in San Francisco—will be completed early next year. The Penthouse at the 181 Fremont Residences—a 6,941-square-foot abode spread across the entire top floor—recently hit the market, offering 360-degree views of the iconic city thanks to a wealth of floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Showcasing five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two powder rooms, the high-end hideaway features hardwood floors, Italian marble, and bespoke pieces created by Diaz-Azcuy.

An elevator opens to a private lobby and foyer, which serves as the entrance to the secluded, sky-high space. (The elevator can also transport residents directly from the penthouse to the parking garage below for ultimate privacy.) Inside, Diaz-Azcuy’s stunning gold sconces elevate the entryway, and a custom brass handle created by Série Rare complements a Paldao wood door sustainably sourced from New Guinea.

Ideal for both cooking and laidback dining, the gourmet kitchen is equipped with a Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, two dishwashers, double ovens, and a sizable kitchen island. Valcucine glass cabinets crafted in Italy accentuate the chic aesthetic. A secondary service kitchen is ideal for entertaining. After supping in the formal dining room, residents can access a wet bar for after-dinner drinks.

The family room sports a translucent fireplace made from Italian marble, an eye-catching chandelier designed by Diaz-Azcuy, and banks of floor-to-ceiling windows. The glass-walled master suite includes two master bathrooms, walk-in closets, a study, and gorgeous vistas of San Francisco. Each of the bedrooms are outfitted with 10-foot ceilings and adjacent private bathrooms, where sweeping glass windows and freestanding soaking tubs intersect to bring resort-style living to the ritzy residence.

State-of-the-art amenities such as automated roller sun shades, an integrated touch screen control panel, and an A/V closet guarantee the highest standard of living for residents. Owners will have access to the building’s 52nd-story Sky Lounge floor, which includes a fitness center with a yoga room, library, a bar, a catering kitchen, a conference room, and a wraparound observation terrace—all the amenities necessary for hosting out-of-town guests or relaxing after a long day. The penthouse, which will be ready for move-in next year, is currently on the market for $42 million. (Inquiries: Dilan Urun, 415-282-0888.) (181residences.com)

