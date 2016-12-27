This 48,000-Square-Foot Bel Air Mansion Is on the Market for $85 Million 

  • Le Belvédère estate in Bel Air
December 27, 2016

Surrounded by a labyrinth of rose gardens, fountains, and sculptures, Le Belvédère is one of the most memorable estates in Bel Air. The 48,000-square-foot Southern California mansion was inspired by a French château. Decorated throughout with ornate chandeliers, elaborately carved fireplaces, and painted ceilings, the residence exudes old-world opulence.

The main level showcases a grand entrance with a curved staircase and chandelier, both formal and informal living and dining rooms, a kitchen, powder rooms, and an office with built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. The lower level, designed as the ultimate entertaining zone, contains a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, Turkish hammam, gym, game room, movie theater, and grand ballroom with room for up to 250 guests. And the upper level includes a master suite with his-and-her bathrooms and dressing rooms, an office, and an outdoor terrace.

Outside, guests can lounge by the 70-foot infinity pool, dine in the 100-person courtyard, or stroll by the swan pond at the motor court entrance. A private elevator, spa, and 19 fireplaces add further allure. The home (which last sold in 2010 for $50 million, making it the most expensive sale in the United States at the time) is now on the market for $85 million. (theagencyre.com)

