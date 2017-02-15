This 5,000-Acre Irish Estate Features a Gothic House Built in the 1700s

February 15, 2017

Ireland is a kaleidoscope of color, a tapestry of rolling green hills and silvery blue lakes and slate-gray castles that match the skies above. Characterized by rainy days, pints of Guinness, and sheep-dotted mountains, the mystical land delights all who visit. Interested individuals now have the opportunity to purchase a picturesque estate in County Wicklow. Set on 5,000 acres, Luggala estate (which has been in the Guinness family since the 1930s) overlooks the scenic Lough Tay and steep Djouce Mountains.

Built in 1787, Luggala Lodge is a Gothic-style white castle with decorative battlements, arched windows, and quatrefoil designs. The 7,438-square-foot historic hideaway features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three living rooms—each one a visual masterpiece. Dramatic arched windows, Irish paintings, period-specific furniture, antique fireplaces, and ornate chandeliers will make residents feel they have been transported back in time. The nearby Cloghoge House—a two-story Georgian residence with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two living rooms—makes an excellent guest house. Seven additional lodges and cottages sprinkled across the estate provide ample room for visitors. Outside, 18th-century landscape gardens, twisted Irish oak trees, and majestic cliffs surround the residences.

Michael Jackson, Bono, Robert Graves, Dennis Hopper, and a host of other artists and actors have visited the grounds throughout the years, and scenes from movies such as Braveheart, Animal Farm, and Becoming Jane have been filmed on site. The property is currently on the market for around $30 million. If you’re lucky enough to buy this Irish estate, you’re lucky enough. (Inquiries: Nick Crawford, nick@crawfords.ie; David Ashmore, david.ashmore@sothebysrealty.ie)

