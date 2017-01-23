Actress Jane Fonda Lists Her Beautiful Beverly Hills Abode

  • Photo by Marc Angeles
January 23, 2017

From the very first moment actress Jane Fonda walked into the modern manse on Carla Ridge in Beverly Hills, Calif., she fell head over heels in love with it. “I took one look at this house and I knew. I just knew! This was the place where we could live very happily,” she says. Fonda and her partner, record producer Richard Perry, purchased the stucco-and-glass home in 2012. They recently listed the elegant edifice for around $13 million, giving would-be homeowners the chance to create cherished memories of their own in the contemporary residence.

Built in 1961, the two-story structure is an eco-conscious estate. Offering more than 7,100 square feet of living space, the four-bedroom home is outfitted with photovoltaic electric panels, thermal glass double-glazed UV windows with motorized shades, and bamboo floors. Vaulted ceilings and walls of glass converge to create an open-concept, sunlight-drenched home.

A steel front door opens to reveal an expansive foyer, and a glass elevator serves as a striking visual centerpiece. A nearby set of stairs leads to the main level, which features a sunken living room with a stacked stone fireplace, a dining room, a home office, a butler’s pantry, a bar, and an open-concept chef’s kitchen. Equipped with quartz countertops, a breakfast room, and a center island with a breakfast bar, the space was specifically designed for epicures. Sliding glass doors open to a private terrace overlooking the backyard. An ideal place to sip wine and watch the sunset after a gourmet meal, the patio provides a bird’s-eye view of the surrounding canyons.

Downstairs, the sumptuous master suite includes everything from a sitting room and dual master bathrooms to two spacious walk-in closets. “This is the first time in my 79 years that I have had a closet that you could walk in and see everything that you have,” Fonda says. A media room with a full bar and a gym round out the amenities. The backyard showcases a solar-heated pool and a viewing pavilion with a fire pit that overlooks the hillside; a meditation garden provides space to recharge. Easily accommodating over 150 guests for special occasions, the home is a picturesque party pad.

Situated on a secluded, tree-lined street, the Beverly Hills abode promises privacy for its residents. Jane Fonda has just one wish for the future owners. “I hope you love it as much as we have,” she says. (Inquiries: Coldwell Banker Previews International. Jade Mills, 310.285.7508; Valerie Fitzgerald, 310.285.7515.) (coldwellbankerhomes.com)

