Actress Katharine Hepburn Lived Here—And Now You Can Too

  • Katharine Hepburn’s former home in Connecticut is on the market for $11.8 million.
May 7, 2017

Actress Katharine Hepburn’s former home in Connecticut has been listed for $11.8 million, giving prospective buyers the chance to live in a gorgeous waterfront abode on Long Island Sound. Built in 1939 and located in the quaint seaside town of Old Saybrook, 10 Mohegan Ave is a charming, colonial-style brick abode outfitted with six spacious bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and one half bath. The 8,400-square-foot home’s crisp, light-drenched interiors harmonize with historic touches such as original gas fireplaces for a look that is both modern and timeless. Coffered ceilings and oversized pane windows recall the three-story abode’s storied past, and hardwood floors add elegance.

The sleek kitchen features white marble countertops, custom cabinets, and a center island. The storybook-esque bedrooms include brick fireplaces, paneled glass windows, and window seats that overlook the water. A screened-in stone porch faces the water, creating a scenic area for families and friends to gather for evening drinks or leisurely conversations.

Outside, the 1.5-acre lot includes a private dock and pond. Hepburn designated an additional three acres as a conservation parcel, ensuring privacy for generations to come. Located around 2.5 hours from New York City, the quaint residence offers the best of East Coast living. (williampitt.com)

