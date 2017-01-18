America’s Most Expensive Home: Flamboyant Display of Wealth or Ultimate Party Pad?

Breaking records as the most expensive home ever to be listed in the United States—and easily one of the most expensive homes in the world—this newly built, $250 million estate in Bel Air is a theme park of designer names, bespoke leathers and fabrics, and one-off pieces. Every detail of the 38,000-square-foot home was meticulously curated to create an experience that is purely Hollywood, and one that developer Bruce Makowsky says was inspired by yachts. “People pay $100 to $200 million for their yacht, but were content paying only $30 million for the home that they live in everyday,” explains Makowsky. “The real estate market wasn’t keeping up.”

The spec estate’s four stories are stacked in a horseshoe shape around a centralized 85-foot infinity pool and 17,000-square-foot entertainment space, which is visually reminiscent of the decks aboard a ship. And similar to a yachting experience, everything you need is at your fingertips. Just beyond the pool is a row of canary palm trees and a quintessential view of Los Angeles, sweeping from Santa Monica Beach to downtown L.A. A hydraulic 18-by-10-foot television, guarded by two eye-catching metallic crocodile sculptures, seemingly rises from the pool’s depth at the touch of a button. Flanking the pool on one side is a hair salon and spa and an outdoor pavilion with a bar on the other.

Overall, the bright, open-aired spaces boast two master suites (one with what Makowsky believes is the largest hot tub ever built), 10 oversized guest suites, 21 bathrooms, five bars, two wine cellars, a gym with Technogym equipment, three gourmet kitchens (one with a beautifully restored vintage Berkel deli slicer), and three dining areas (one of which features a custom-made Fendi dining table and Roberto Cavalli tableware). Downstairs the fun continues with a four-lane bowling alley with Louis Vuitton decor; a massive candy selection; Teckell Ping-Pong, pool, and foosball tables; a 40-seat 4K Dolby Atmos theater; and a $30 million auto gallery with 10 motorcycles, including an electric Lito Green Motion Sora, and 12 cars, featuring a limited-edition Bugatti Veyron, a 1936 50K Mercedes Benz, and a Pagani Huayra.

Sold turnkey, the estate also comes with an extensive collection of artwork. Highlights include an oversized metallic sculpture of a Leica camera by Chinese artist Liao Yibai, a vertical pinball machine made from Veuve Clicquot Champagne bottles, and framed Rock Royalty custom guitars. Not to be forgotten is a functional Hobie 16 catamaran and an original Bell 222A helicopter from the television series Airwolf that has been restored with orange Hermès and Louis Vuitton leather. (924belair.com)