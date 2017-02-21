Architect Kobi Karp’s Newest Miami Mansion is a Waterfront Wonder

Miami Beach has no shortage of waterfront wonders, but 6466 North Bay Rd—a newly constructed, glass-sheathed house overlooking Biscayne Bay—sets a new standard for luxury living in the area. Designed as a spec home by architect Kobi Karp (who previously envisioned Palazzo del Sol), the 12,000-square-foot contemporary home features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Steel, raw concrete, and hints of copper and bronze create a warm, masculine feeling, and walls of glass allow natural sunlight to trickle into the tropical abode. A swimming pool, covered dining pavilion, and palm trees grace the backyard; a dock offers direct access to the water.

Though the home has many standout features, one of its major selling points is the lavish master suite, which extends over the bay like the bow of a ship. The rooftop terrace and balcony offer 360 degree views of the water, and the large walk-in closet and well-appointed master bathroom provide plenty of comfort. The open-concept residence also features spacious living and dining spaces, a gourmet kitchen, and a theater room. Additional amenities include an outdoor shower, hot tub, and sunbathing deck—all designed to help residents make the most of Florida’s warm, sunshiny weather. The home is currently on the market for $25.5 million. (kobikarp.com; zillow.com)