Architect Richard Landry Discusses Luxury Homes in Asia

  • Rendering Courtesy of Landry Design Group
    Shanghai Clubhouse Designed by Richard Landry Rendering Courtesy of Landry Design Group
  • Rendering Courtesy of Landry Design Group
    Malaysian Residence Designed by Richard Landry Rendering Courtesy of Landry Design Group
  • Photo by Erhard Pfeiffer
    Sentosa Island Residence Designed by Richard Landry Photo by Erhard Pfeiffer
  • Rendering Courtesy of Landry Design Group
    Chinese Residence Designed by Richard Landry Rendering Courtesy of Landry Design Group
  • Photo by Erhard Pfeiffer
    Villa Merchu in Malaysia Designed by Richard Landry Photo by Erhard Pfeiffer
  • Photo by Erhard Pfeiffer
    Sentosa Island Residence Designed by Richard Landry Photo by Erhard Pfeiffer
  • Richard Landry
  • Rendering Courtesy of Landry Design Group
  • Rendering Courtesy of Landry Design Group
  • Photo by Erhard Pfeiffer
  • Rendering Courtesy of Landry Design Group
  • Photo by Erhard Pfeiffer
  • Photo by Erhard Pfeiffer
February 6, 2017

Los Angeles–based architect Richard Landry (who received Robb Report’s prestigious Ultimate Homes Award four years in a row) has been designing homes in Asia for nearly 30 years. RobbReport.com recently sat down with Landry to talk about how luxury homes in Asia have changed throughout the years and what he’s working on now.

RobbReport.com: When did you start designing homes in Asia?

Richard Landry: In the early 1990s. My very first Asian project was in 1988 in Jakarta, actually. We’ve done some fairly small houses in Asia and some very large ones, but they’re all influenced by the premise that they have to focus first and foremost on quality. When I ask people what draws them to our firm, they always say, “Well, the quality of your work and the attention to details speaks for itself.”

RR: How have luxury homes in Asia changed throughout the years?

RL: The open-floor plan is something people in Asia are becoming more and more comfortable with. In the past, traditional layouts were very popular—having a formal living room, formal dining room, family room. I think now people are becoming more comfortable with more casual living arrangements. Basements are becoming more popular as well. We do a lot of very high-end basements where clients can have a big rec room, spa, indoor pool, theater, and other amenities. The quality of finishes and materials is also something that is becoming more and more important to clients.

RR: How does your Californian heritage influence your Asian projects?  

RL: One thing that I think we did somehow bring to Asia with many of our projects is the idea of outdoor living, by creating outdoor covered pavilions that are heated with fireplaces and heaters so you can extend the seasons. When you live in California, it’s wonderful to be able to have your outdoor spaces and lounges. The sun is not as prominent in Asia, though, so we try to give as much access to natural light as possible in our projects.

RR: How do your projects typically differ from country to country?

RL: Our clients in China are typically coming to us for the more traditional work that we do. China was occupied by the French in the early 1900s, so they’re very proud of the French heritage. We do a lot of French-influenced architecture, and a lot of European-influenced architecture. In Singapore, we’ve done very modern, beautiful homes as well as very traditional ones. So we see both ends of the spectrum there. Since Singapore is very multicultural and very modern, there’s a wide range. Japan is very interesting because the space is so limited there. We have to be more creative with the designs. Japan is a very modern place, and there’s a real respect for classical, traditional work.

RR: What are you working on now?
RL: I’ve been exploring the idea of smaller homes. The term “smaller” is relative, but many of these homes are between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet. They will mainly be second homes by the coast. We’re also working on projects that combine classic and contemporary elements. Mixing those two elements together and doing a hybrid home is really fun. I think Asia is always open and looking at what’s next—you know, what’s the next thing that’s going to be really cool and different, and work? (landrydesigngroup.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Real Estate

223 Stories Available | Advanced search
Architect Richard Landry Shares Six of His Favorit...
From China to Singapore to Malaysia, these gorgeous properties showcase some of Landry’s best work…
View Slideshow
Photo by Craig Denis
Furnished by Artefacto, This Florida Mansion Is a...
The 12-bedroom home is located near the water's edge in Coral Gables, Florida...
Read Article
Fendi Dives into the World of Real Estate with a R...
Founded in 1925, Italian design house Fendi has long been a force to be reckoned with in the...
Read Article
Photo by Matthew Momberger
This Napa Valley Estate Comes with a $7.2 Million...
For years, French wines were regarded as the crème de la crème—a nectar of the gods that could not...
Read Article
These Ritzy Residences Provide Direct Access to Be...
The Ritz-Carlton residences offer direct access to the onsite pools, restaurants, spa, and more…
Read Article
Mr. C Residences Will Offer a Glamorous Taste of B...
Each of the five suites include private terraces, gourmet kitchens, and more…
Read Article
Is This the Most Beautiful Home on the Market in M...
The waterfront home includes an impressive atrium, infinity pool, cinema, and more…
Read Article
Amateur Pilots Have a New Home on the Range
The Homesteads at Red Reflet Ranch each come with a personal hangar and use of the development’s...
Read Article
Buy a Private Island off the Coast of Belize
Currently on the market for $9.9 million, the island features a resort, restaurant, and more…
Read Article
Photo by Marc Angeles
Actress Jane Fonda Lists Her Beautiful Beverly Hil...
The four-bedroom home is currently on the market for around $13 million…
Read Article
223 Stories Available | Advanced search