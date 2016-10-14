The Architectural Equivalent of a Dr. Seuss Drawing Goes on the Market in France

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin’s South of France property (perhaps one of the most interesting residences in the world) is now on the market. Designed by Hungarian architect Antti Lovag, the Bubble Palace is a futuristic fascination of interconnected, bubble-shaped pods. The whimsical terracotta-colored compound both harkens back to the cave-dwelling days of our ancient ancestors and hints at what life might one day look like in glass-encased pods on distant planets.

The nearly 13,000-square-foot spread features 10 bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and lavish living and lounging spaces—all housed in rounded rooms with nary a right angle in sight. Outside, a swimming pool, two water ponds, and a 500-seat outdoor amphitheater overlook the bay of Cannes.

The funky architectural icon—which has been booked for events like a James Bond 40th birthday bash and a Dior fashion show—is now on the market for around $400 million. (christies.com)