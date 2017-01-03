Aston Martin Plans First-Ever Residences in Miami

January 3, 2017

Aston Martin’s first-ever foray into the real estate market kicks off with the Aston Martin Residences, a 66-story waterfront tower in downtown Miami, which will be helmed by developer German Coto, CEO of G and G Business Developments. Equipped with around 390 condominiums, the sail-shaped tower will be designed by Revuelta Architecture and Bodas Mian Anger and offer views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline.

Aston Martin’s design team will oversee the tower’s interior spaces, which include a two-story fitness center with ocean views, two exclusive lobbies, and a full-service spa. In addition to seven penthouses and a duplex penthouse (each with private pools and picturesque terraces), the tower will feature one- to four-bedroom condominiums. Other highlights include an infinity pool on the 55th floor and a private yacht marina. The project breaks ground in summer 2017 and is set to open in 2021. (astonmartin.com)

