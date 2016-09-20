Beautifully Restored 17th Century French Chateau Is a Steal at $3 Million

September 20, 2016

Elegantly situated on 42 acres of sprawling verdant gardens, this 6,400-square-foot 17th century Normandy chateau is located just 56 miles outside of Paris, France. The gated chateau features 16 bedrooms (eight with en-suite baths) and three self-contained studios, each complete with a kitchenette. Three other structures also rest on the well-manicured grounds: a 1,100-square-foot caretaker’s house, 3,200-square-foot outbuilding, and even a 13th century chapel. The outdoor gardens can play host to parties and al fresco dining, while the full-size tennis court provides a competitive diversion.

Over the last five years, the castle (including the facade and the roof) has been brought back to its former glory—the paint and ground floor having been refurbished just this year. With a vast array of spacious rooms festooned with immaculate furnishings, fireplaces, glass-paneled windows, high ceilings, and luxurious parquet flooring, the chateau is awash in majestic elegance. Currently available on the market, the Normandy chateau is listed for around $3 million. (signatureresidencesworldwide.com)

