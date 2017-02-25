Beverly Hills’ Most Expensive Home Includes Gold Cars and $3 Million Worth of Art

  • Geoff Nudelman
February 25, 2017

Homes within the Trousdale Estates community are some of the most sought-after plots of land in Beverly Hills. One street within the neighborhood has earned the moniker “Billionaire’s Row,” with building sites selling north of $30 million. A new property is set to be the most expensive on the block: Developed by former film producer Nile Niami and architect Paul McClean, Opus is a seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom contemporary statement covering 20,500 square feet on just more than an acre. Only two buildable lots remain on this desirable street.

The home is a stunning display of open living nestled in modern architecture. A marble entrance leads to a main-floor entertaining area that begs to host significant soirées. Massive sliding doors open to a sun deck, infinity pool, and fire pit. All of this unfolds to an unobstructed backdrop of the City of Angels stretching from downtown to the Pacific Ocean.

Niami and McClean designed the home so it blends into the lush hillside landscape. Every feature of the home is clean and crisp, without feeling grandiose. A second swimming pool gracefully divides the first and second floors with adjoining dual hot tubs in the same marbled colorways present throughout the home.

The have-it-all atmosphere continues with a 15-person screening room, spa treatment room, and a very special wine cellar for the lover of bubbly—the Cristal room contains a floor-to-ceiling collection of the coveted Champagne. There is also a large, traditional wine cellar to house the remainder of the owner’s collection.

In addition to the $3 million art collection adorning the walls, the estate also comes with two examples of automotive art in the garage: a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce, both clad in gold. Opus is an off-market listing with an asking price of $100 million. (drewfenton.com)

