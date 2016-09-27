Build Your Own Fairytale Castle at the Most Magical Place on Earth

September 27, 2016

Homesites at the Four Seasons Private Residences Orlando are now up for sale at Walt Disney World Resort, giving interested buyers the chance to build a custom dwelling at the most magical place on earth. Nestled in the resort community of Golden Oak (the only place buyers can purchase homes at Disney World), the European-style residences will be situated on half-acre lots. Ranging from 6,000 to more than 10,000 square feet, the homes echo the Venetian, Italianate, and Spanish Revival architectural styles. Buyers can choose from one of four floor plans currently available or work with a knowledgeable homebuilder to create a personalized blueprint.

And though homeowners will have little reason to leave their castles, a wealth of amenities await in the kingdom just beyond. The adjacent Four Seasons Resort Orlando offers a full-service spa, pools, tennis courts, and six restaurants, as well as a concierge team that can schedule in-home services such as spa treatments, catering, and cleaning. In addition, residents will receive a membership to the Golden Oak Club, where they will be able to access the clubhouse, private parties, and more. Prices start at $5 million, and construction is slated to begin this year. (orlandoprivateresidences.com)

