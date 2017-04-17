Buy a $15 Million New York City Residence Designed by Zaha Hadid

Envisioned by the late Zaha Hadid—a Pritzker Prize-winning architect who created everything from Cincinnati’s Contemporary Arts Center to Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Center—520 West 28th Street is a 39-unit residential tower in New York City. Hadid designed the building inside and out, using hand-crafted metal and curved glass for the exterior and choosing interior design elements such as flooring and ceilings. She also partnered with Boffi and Gaggenau to design the kitchens and bathrooms. A four-bedroom model residence which overlooks the Empire State Building and High Line has just been listed at $15 million, giving homeowners the chance to live inside the architectural marvel. The 4,500-square-foot space was finalized by designer Jennifer Post, who combined crisp whites and muted hues with contemporary artwork and colorful accents to create a modern motif.

The master bedroom features walk-in closets and curvaceous windows, while the master bathroom showcases marble floors and walls, Boffi vanities with double sinks, a glass-enclosed shower, and built-in mirrors and medicine cabinets with custom lighting designed by Hadid. Certain to delight seasoned epicures, the gourmet kitchen is outfitted with two refrigerators, two dishwashers, three ovens, a freezer, a 70-bottle wine cooler, a five-burner gas stovetop, and warming drawers—all made by Gaggenau. Outside, a landscaped garden with a vertically planted wall provides a touch of nature amid the city.

Residents will have access to building amenities such as a 75-foot swimming pool, an IMAX screening room, and a spa suite with a pool and sauna. Signature Zaha Hadid furniture lines the lobby, and a 34-foot marble sculpture wall with a water-jetted pattern adds visual allure. The building’s remaining two- to five-bedroom layouts range from around $5 million to $50 million. Move-in is expected to begin this summer. (520w28.com)