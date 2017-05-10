Buy a Vineyard in Argentina’s Up-and-Coming Wine Region

  • Casa de Uco in Argentina
May 10, 2017

Wine experts often refer to Argentina’s Uco Valley as the Napa Valley of 30 years ago. The region receives around 300 days of sun per year, creating an arid environment that is well-suited for grape growing. Brimming with potential yet less commercial than Napa Valley, the emerging wine capital attracts oenophiles from across the globe.

Budding vintners can now purchase a plot at Casa de Uco, a wine resort and vineyard nestled at the foothills of the Andes Mountains in Mendoza, and try their hand at growing and producing their own wine. The property has officially launched sales for 80 vineyard parcels, which are available in half-acre to 7.5-acre plots and priced from $45,000. Owners can choose the soil, decide which type of grapes to grow (options include Malbec, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay, and Pinot Grigio), age the wine in customized oak barrels, and create bespoke names and labels. A team of experts led by oenologist Alberto Antonini will handle the harvesting, fermenting, and bottling processes.

Those who want to oversee the process from grape to glass can purchase a two- to three-bedroom villa (from $500,000) and live onsite year-round. Vineyard and villa owners will have access to resort activities such as horseback riding, vineyard stargazing, and bicycling. Vineyard owners will also receive an annual consultation meeting with wine experts, a complimentary resort membership, and discounted hotel and dining rates. (casadeuco.com)

