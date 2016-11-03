Canyon Ranch Debuts New East Coast Residences

Canyon Ranch—the venerable wellness brand that helms spa properties in Arizona, Massachusetts, and western Turkey—is expanding its reach with the Canyon Ranch Residences at Bellefontaine, a 19-condo development in Lenox, Mass. Situated on a 120-acre spread at Canyon Ranch in Lenox (which opened in 1989), the units are Canyon Ranch’s first residential community on the East Coast. Located about two hours from Boston and three hours from New York City, the community is a haven for city dwellers looking for a tranquil escape.

Designed by Massachusetts architect Robert E. Harrison, the airy, eco-friendly dwellings feature spacious floor plans and soaring ceilings. Homes also boast custom-made cabinets, fireplaces, and 24-hour security. Private decks and terraces overlook the manicured grounds, and a climate-controlled underground parking structure offers direct elevator access from each unit.

Owners can take full advantage of the onsite facilities, including indoor pools, squash and tennis courts, a full-service spa, and a picturesque inn housed in a stately 19th-century residence. Additional glass-enclosed walkways lead from homes to the resort property so residents still have access to all amenities in inclement weather. The properties range from $1.35 to $3.5 million. (canyonranch.com)