Charlie’s Angels Star Cheryl Ladd Designs Home at Cordillera Ranch

April 15, 2017

Actress Cheryl Ladd—who rose to prominence for her role as Kris Munroe in the hit television show Charlie’s Angels—has partnered with builder Garner Homes to unveil the very first Cheryl Ladd Signature Home in Texas. Located at Cordillera Ranch (an 8,700-acre master-planned residential community half an hour from San Antonio), the 4,451-square-foot Spanish Revival home incorporates European- and California-style elements such as stone, tile, and arched doorways. Currently under construction, the open-concept abode will feature a great room, island kitchen, living room, game room, and four spacious bedrooms.

Ladd chose oak hardwood and tile flooring, timber beams, and large windows to create a modern-looking residence with a hint of glamor. Outside, the lush landscaped yard includes a summer kitchen and swimming pool so residents can barbecue or take refreshing dips on warm summer days. A porte cochere leads to a large garage with room for three vehicles.

Homeowners can purchase a membership to seven onsite clubs: golf, tennis and swim, spa and athletic, social, rod and gun, and equestrian and river. Located near Guadalupe River State Park in the pastoral Texas Hill County region, Cordillera Ranch allows homeowners to escape the city in favor of laid-back country living. The Cheryl Ladd Signature Home is currently on the market for around $1.7 million. (cherylladdsignaturehomes.com)

