Deepak Chopra's New Florida Residences Focus on Health and Wellness

February 14, 2017

According to self-help guru Dr. Deepak Chopra, there is an undeniable link between one’s habitat and health. “I have always seen the natural environment as an extension of our bodies,” says Chopra. “Residences that are in harmony with nature help to create harmony within our bodies and minds.” Inspired by this belief, Chopra joined forces with Property Markets Group and Delos to create seven health-conscious residences at Muse Residences Sunny Isles in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. Spread across 4,355 square feet, the two- to five-bedroom layouts are equipped with state-of-the-art wellness technology that centers on air, water, and light.

An elaborate air purification system utilizes advanced filtration techniques to remove allergens, toxins, and other pollutants from the air. The best-in-class water filtration system reduces chlorine, lead, and other traces, resulting in fresh, clean water. And the Circadian lighting system creates lighting conditions that mirror natural sunlight throughout the day, keeping one’s circadian rhythm in check. Residents can use mobile apps to control the light and window shades.

All of the wellness technologies were created by Delos during an eight-year research and development period. Chopra focused on the design aspect, choosing natural colors and furnishings that would have a calming, positive affect on residents’ moods. The fully furnished units feature 12-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, private elevators, and marble and wood floors. Outside, large terraces equipped with summer kitchens and weather-resistant entertainment systems overlook the ocean. Located less than an hour from Miami, the dwellings provide ready access to Florida's beaches and bustling cities.

“As people today spend the majority of their time indoors, there is a clear need for living spaces that positively impact them,” says Chopra. “Wellness real estate recognizes this connection and removes the division between humans and the environment.” The units will be available for move-in at the beginning of 2018. (museresidences.com)

