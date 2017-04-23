Embrace the Caribbean Lifestyle by Buying a Beach House on Anguilla

April 23, 2017

Sporting pristine white beaches and crystal-clear water, Anguilla has long been a popular vacation destination. Situated on Meads Bay, the Beach House—a nearly 17,000-square-foot modern manse which is currently on the market for $14.5 million—is the ideal property for anyone looking for an idyllic island getaway. Outfitted with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the waterfront home can accommodate families or large groups of friends for both weekend visits and year-round stays.

Designed by architect Ian Edwards, the sleek home showcases white interiors, walls of glass, wood accents, and stone tiles. The open-concept living and dining spaces make it easy to entertain a crowd, and the enclosed kitchen allows residents to keep meal preparation separate from the rest of the household activities. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the water, and sliding glass doors let cool breeze flow inside. An infinity-edge pool and hot tub face the water, and a grill and refrigerator enable residents to host backyard barbecues or summer soirees. Further equipped with a home theater, fitness room, and tennis court, the property can function as a vacation villa.

Nearby attractions include restaurants, bars, and an 18-hole golf course designed by Greg Norman. But with the shimmering sea just steps from the house, there may be little incentive for residents to leave the blissful beachfront abode. (theagencyre.com)

