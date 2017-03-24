EXCLUSIVE: Palmetto Bluff Unveils Moreland Village

March 24, 2017

Palmetto Bluff, a private community in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, has unveiled its second residential development, Moreland Village. Encircled by moss-covered live oak trees and a mystical marsh, the village was specially designed to mirror the beauty of its natural surroundings. Three top architecture firms (Lake Flato, 4240 Architecture and Hart Howerton) worked in unison to create living spaces that foster authentic community and southern hospitality. The village officially opened today.

Located at the heart of the neighborhood, the charming artist cottage hosts a roster of rotating artists that lead workshops and special studio events. Guest artists will teach residents to make everything from custom fly fishing rods to craft cocktails, providing a tantalizing taste of the south. Equipped with a game room, bowling alley, bar, smokehouse, and activities lawn, the Boundary is an interconnected indoor-outdoor space that serves as a social hub. The Boundary also houses a fitness center, which showcases everything from spinning and yoga studios to swimming pools with cabanas and a pool bar. Staff at the Conservancy Headquarters will host weekly educational and interactive activities, and the amphitheater and training pond will accommodate kayaking, fly fishing, and paddle boarding classes. The Outfitters Center showcases several courtyards and buildings, which create socializing spaces and outdoor classrooms for the Conservancy Headquarters.

Future owners can purchase a homesite (from $275,000 to more than $1 million) and work with a preapproved architecture firm, or opt to buy a residence that has already been completed. Four homes are fully built, and another 12 are under construction (six custom residences and six spec homes). Once completed, the village is slated to accommodate 500 homesites on 600 acres. Each of the homes will focus on indoor-outdoor living, with alfresco kitchens and expansive porches offering views of the surrounding marsh and nature preserve. (palmettobluff.com)

