EXCLUSIVE: Timbers Kauaʻi - Ocean Club & Residences Launches Residential Sales

Sales have officially launched for Timbers Kauaʻi - Ocean Club & Residences, the very first residential offerings within the exclusive Hokuala resort community. Whole and partial ownership options are available for both townhomes and condos. Ranging in size from 1,600 to 4,900 square feet (including lanais), the dwellings offer ready access to Kalapaki Beach, an island hotspot for surfing, swimming, and sunbathing.

Showcasing the best of indoor-outdoor living, the bi-level three- and four-bedroom townhomes are equipped with private swimming pools and lanais that overlook the azure Pacific Ocean and historic Ninini Point Lighthouse. The island abodes showcase chef’s kitchens, lavish living rooms, and lush lawns with pools as well as upper-level master suites with private patios and outdoor rain showers. Detached carports offer storage space for beach toys and vehicles.

Located at the ocean’s edge, the two- and three-bedroom condominiums provide sweeping vistas of the mountains, lagoons, and Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course. Walls of glass, wood floors, and muted browns and beiges fuse together to create earthy, natural spaces. Spacious master suites are outfitted with oversized daybeds, walk-in closets, and master bathrooms with stone vanities and deep soaking tubs. Gourmet kitchens feature Bosch stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom wood cabinets.

In addition to the whole-ownership options, homeowners can purchase either one-sixth or one-twelfth interest in townhomes or condos. Residents will have access to resort amenities including swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a restaurant that serves local Hawaiian favorites. The onsite wellness center features state-of-the-art equipment, a motion studio, and an outdoor fitness lanai as well as a club spa that offers massages and wellness programs. Personal guides are on standby to curate personalized explorations to rainforests or white-sand beaches, and cultural ambassadors can educate homeowners about the island’s storied history.

Underground valet parking grants year-round storage opportunities for residents. Daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, and a personal concierge team provide five-star services. The townhomes and condos range in price from approximately $2 million to $10 million, while residence club ownership starts in the mid-$300,000s. The island residences will be completed in late 2017. (Inquiries: Hokuala Real Estate, 808.241.6080) (timbersresorts.com)