EXCLUSIVE: Timbers Resorts Breaks Ground on Kiawah Island Residences

Timbers Resorts has officially broken ground on Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences, the brand’s first private residence club on the island. Shared interest ownership (from $500,000 to $1.25 million) is available for 18 three-bedroom residences and three four-bedroom penthouses, which will be housed in three oceanfront buildings. Equipped with large patios that overlook the Atlantic Ocean, the residences (from around 2,200 square feet) and penthouses (from around 3,600 square feet) are idyllic retreats. Buyers can choose between purchasing one-sixth and one-ninth interest.

Outfitted with valet services, temperature-controlled wine storage, a bar, and a fitness facility, the private clubhouse serves as a central gathering place. A private beach club offers everything from an oceanfront pool to a bar and grill. The white-sand beach is located just steps away.

Located around half an hour from Charleston, the secluded island is home to 123 acres of parks, 30 miles of biking trails, and the scenic Kiawah River, which is ideal for kayaking, fishing, and boating expeditions. Golfers can practice their skills at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, which hosted the 2012 PGA Championship and will host the tournament again in 2021. Scheduled to open in summer 2018, the residences will provide just the right amount of seaside southern charm. (Inquiries: Timbers Kiawah Real Estate, 843.793.1056.) (timbersresorts.com)