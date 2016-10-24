This Extravagant L.A. Estate Rents for $375,000 Per Month

Two years ago, Beverly Hills’ Palazzo di Amore mansion hit the market for an astounding $195 million—at the time, the most expensive real estate listing in the country. Unfortunately for the homes’ owner, billionaire Jeff Greene, the home never sold. Fortunately, however, for one lucky renter, it is now available for lease for another jaw-dropping price: $375,000 per month.

The Mediterranean home and its surrounding amusements—including a resort-size swimming pool, a professional tennis court, and a vineyard that produces hundreds of cases of wine per year—is perhaps L.A.’s most expensive lease. Completed in 2008, the hilltop estate sits down a gated, guarded quarter-mile drive and includes 12 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms, as well as two wine cellars that hold a combined 13,000 bottles, a ballroom that doubles as a nightclub, a two-lane bowling alley, and a 50-seat theater. Palazzo di Amore’s future renter will also be able to fill a 27-car garage—his or her friends, however, can park in the estate’s 150-car private lot. (theagencyre.com)