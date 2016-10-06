Fashion Mogul Charles Park’s Beverly Hills Estate Is For Sale

October 6, 2016

Los Angeles fashion impresario Charles Park—who developed several popular clothing brands over the last three decades, including Pure Sugar and Jonesy—has channeled his design skills into building a custom home in Beverly Hills, now being offered for $43.9 million. Working alongside Samuel and Paul Oh of Los Angeles–based the Parks & Associates LLC, Park helped create a stunning 14,100-sqaure-foot two-story, open-concept residence. Located at 1231 Lago Vista Drive, the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom estate’s lobby features a pair of floating staircases and an oval-shaped Mooi chandelier alongside an original Andy Warhol painting—though the home’s artwork will not be part of the sale, each piece of its exquisite furniture is included. With more than $1 million worth of sleek modern decor from Minotti, B&B Italia, and Gandia Blasco, this home is truly one-of-a-kind. The mansion also features fully automated audio/visual, security, HVAC, and lighting systems.

Adding to the in-home perks is a fully equipped gym, spacious elevator, 600-bottle wine cellar (accessible by thumbprint), and private theater with a Sony 4K projector and a Dolby Atmos sound system. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls seamlessly connect the modern interiors to the lush backyard, which is home to a fire pit, pool, hot tub, outdoor dining patio, and a bevy of plants. (Inquiries: Hilton & Hyland, 310.858.5474; hiltonhyland.com)

