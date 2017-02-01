Fendi Dives into the World of Real Estate with a Residential Tower in Florida

Founded in 1925, Italian design house Fendi has long been a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. The revered brand is now delving into the world of real estate with the Fendi Château Residences, a glass-walled residential tower in Surfside, Florida. Completed at the end of 2016, the building is Fendi's first branded real estate project in the world, and it showcases the design prowess the European brand is known for.

Architecture firm Arquitectonica—which designed the exteriors and landscaping—created a wavy glass façade that mirrors the nearby ocean. The 12-story, wave-like building is home to 58 three- to five-bedroom residences. Ranging in size from 3,325 square feet to over 7,000 square feet, the dwellings are equipped with private elevators that lead to personal foyers and curvaceous terraces that overlook the ocean. Encased in walls of glass, the living spaces offer prime views of the Florida coastline from every angle.

Planned by Fendi in conjunction with interior design firm Fanny Haim & Associates, the interiors are light, airy, and ultramodern. The master suites include walk-in closets and his-and-her master bathrooms highlighting Italian marble and custom-made fixtures. Chef’s kitchens are outfitted with custom mother-of-pearl Fendi cabinets, warming drawers, Gaggenau appliances, and vertical wine climate cabinets—all the amenities necessary to host the dinner party of the century. Endowed with private rooftop sundecks and swimming pools, the penthouse suites can accommodate a crowd.

Each unit provides easy access to the sunshine Florida is known for. Situated near the wave-kissed beachfront, the resort-like grounds include tropical gardens, an oceanfront gazebo with a state-of-the-art summer kitchen, two swimming pools, and poolside cabanas. “One of our pools rises with the touch of a button to create a dry-surfaced floor. It is a perfect expression of the ultimate lifestyle,” says developer Manuel Grosskopf of Château Group. That additional space is useful for residents who want to have a large outdoor party.

Concierge management company Luxury Attaché will provide round-the-clock services including valet parking and a multilingual concierge team. Onsite amenities including a spa with a European thermal pool, a fitness center overlooking the ocean, and a cinema will ensure guests are pampered 24/7. The building also includes a library, business center, restaurant, lounge, and kid’s club.

Assigned parking spaces are available in an underground garage. Sales are now underway for the units, which range from $5 million to $22 million. After purchasing a residence, homeowners can begin moving in immediately. (fendichateauresidences.com)