Four Seasons Is Building Magical Homes at Disney World—Here’s an Inside Look

In a tale not quite as old as time, Walt Disney World Resort opened in 1971, offering visitors the chance to interact with their favorite characters, ride roller coasters and movie-themed attractions, and observe firework shows. The magical destination attracts millions of visitors per year, and a lucky few will have the opportunity to live in the sprawling kingdom after purchasing one of approximately 300 homes at Golden Oak, an exclusive master-planned community within the resort. The residences are the very first single-family homes available for whole-ownership purchase at Disney World.

Situated on approximately 20 acres within the Golden Oak development, the Four Seasons Private Residences Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, a Project by Golden Oak Development, LLC will be a collection of 30 whole-ownership, single-family homes on half-acre lots. Owners will live in one of three distinct locations: Starview (a serene stretch of land encircled by hedges near the water or golf course); Edgewood (a pastoral retreat near a wooded preserve); or Gardenside (a lush, nature-inspired area with gardens, courtyards, and sculpted lawns). Showcasing Venetian, Italianate, or Spanish architecture, the European-inspired homes will range from around 6,000 to more than 10,000 square feet and feature six to eight bedrooms.

Two houses have already been completed. The first home, a 10,012-square-foot dwelling with a landscaped backyard that includes a pool, hot tub, summer kitchen, and outdoor dining area, has already sold. The second—a two-story Italianate abode in the Edgewood community—is currently on the market for $7.3 million. Built by Derrick Builders, the 8,160-square-foot Capolavoro model features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half baths. Ideal for families or large groups of friends, the resort-style dwelling offers five-star amenities and convenient access to the parks.

A sweeping grand entrance leads to a resort-style living room with double-height ceilings, eye-catching light fixtures, and floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the backyard swimming pool. To the left, a formal dining room and glass-encased wine gallery make it easy to host elevated dinner parties or wine tastings. Outfitted with a large center island, state-of-the-art appliances, and a breakfast nook that overlooks a courtyard garden, the gourmet kitchen will make owners feel like they are in a Michelin-starred establishment. The attached Four Seasons kitchen features a private catering entry so meals can be prepared apart from the main residence.

The sumptuous master bedroom features a see-through fireplace, and the master bedroom is equipped with a standalone soaking tub and vanity overlooking a picturesque outdoor fountain. On the second floor, an entertainment room and additional bedrooms await. A Disney-themed bedroom and bathroom—complete with a Mickey Mouse shaped sink in the bathroom as well as a silhouette of his head on the ceiling and flooring—will bring out the kid at heart in residents of all ages.

Created to take advantage of Florida’s perpetual sunshine, the backyard offers serene vistas of a wooded preserve. Equipped with a built-in barbecue, the spacious pavilion will make alfresco meal preparation a breeze. Featuring a built-in stone fireplace and screens that can be closed in case of inclement weather, the covered porch is well-suited for leisurely breakfasts or evening cocktails. The ritzy residence also includes a private elevator and a garage with room for three cars or, perhaps, a pumpkin carriage.

For an additional fee, homeowners can enjoy Four Seasons services—such as spa treatments, laundry and dry cleaning, and party planning services—within the comfort and privacy of their own homes. Available exclusively to Golden Oak residents, the Golden Oak Club is a 17,000-square-foot summerhouse that functions as a communal social hub. A rotating schedule of family-friendly activities such as cake decorating classes, game nights, and movie screenings foster a sense of camaraderie among locals. The landscaped event lawn, which includes a pool and courtyard, can accommodate intimate outdoor events. The full-service dining room, Markham’s, serves farm-to-table fare gathered from the onsite garden and local community. And Tyler’s, a sophisticated lounge with a wide-ranging list of libations, is the perfect place to socialize before the clock strikes midnight.

Though there is little need to leave the Golden Oak enclave, inhabitants will have access to a wealth of additional amenities at the adjacent Four Seasons Resort Orlando, which opened in 2014. A five-acre water park—equipped with a lazy river, water slides, swimming pools, and an adults-only pool and bar surrounded by cabanas—is the place to be on sweltering summer days. Encircled by live oak trees, the 18-hole, Tom Fazio–designed golf course pays homage to Florida’s natural habitat. Inspired by the natural beauty of the Florida Everglades, the 13,000-square-foot spa soothes the senses with rejuvenating treatments and aesthetic services. Savvy sportsmen will appreciate the tennis courts, sand volleyball court, basketball court, and 24-hour fitness center. Six restaurants—from a Spanish-influenced steakhouse to a poolside dining area—serve culinary creations sure to make one’s mouth water. Residents can also hire private guides to give them VIP tours of Disney World, complete with fast passes that allow them to eschew long lines. After an action-packed day at the parks, homeowners can head back to their own fairy tale castles, which are priced from $5 million. (orlandoprivateresidences.com)