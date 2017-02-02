Furnished by Artefacto, This Florida Mansion Is a Modern Marvel

Situated on a 1.3-acre lot in Coral Gables, Fla., Casa Costanera is a 21,042-square-foot mansion that evokes all the charm inherent in an Italian villa. A red-tiled roof intersects with a crisp white exterior and portly colonnades to give the modern abode a distinctly old-world design. Built in 2016, the 12-bedroom property marries Mediterranean allure and modern amenities to create a lavish lair that lacks nothing.

Situated on 480 feet of water frontage, the property offers direct waterway access to Biscayne Bay. In the backyard, a shimmering pool is situated near a pergola, and a 100-foot concrete dock is ready to accommodate a sizable boat. In the front yard, a semi-circle staircase leads the way from the large motor court to the well-manicured lawn. Lush plants and palm trees are sprinkled liberally throughout the yard, providing a picturesque contrast to the home’s white façade. Rounded windows and French doors abound, offering views of the region’s lush vegetation and waterways.

The master suite features sleek white furniture, a gas fireplace with a curved limestone mantel, and a walk-in closet. The formal dining room is outfitted with a fireplace and a long table that can easily seat a crowd. The kitchen showcases Honduran mahogany cabinets, imported limestone countertops, and Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. With three ovens, two microwaves, and two dishwashers, the kitchen was designed for anyone with a penchant for entertaining. A three-car garage and two-bedroom guesthouse are also located on the grounds. A wine cellar, elevator, butler’s kitchen, and staff quarters further ensure that there is something for everyone.

The luxe home is being sold fully furnished. Renowned design showroom Artefacto chose the furniture and accessories and oversaw the design process from start to finish. “Our style is characterized as a warm approach to contemporary design that embraces the home’s rich cultural architecture and finishes,” says Paulo Bacchi, CEO of Artefacto. “We used sofas with lightweight upholstery, marbled side tables and bespoke chairs of varied textures and shapes that form relaxing centerpieces.” Statement pieces such as a black-and-gold bureau in the master suite and side tables made from marble and wood give the interiors an ultramodern, sleek feel.

The home is currently owned by Hilda Maria Bacardi, the great-great-granddaughter of the man who started the eponymous spirits company. Listed for around $27 million, the home provides a taste of European glamor not far from downtown Miami. (elliman.com)