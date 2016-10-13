George and Amal Clooney Buy an Apartment at the Core of the Big Apple

  ©Foster + Partners Architecture
    Conceptual rendering of 100 East 53rd Street, NY ©Foster + Partners Architecture
October 13, 2016

There’s a new couple on the block in New York City. Actor George Clooney and his wife, human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney, recently purchased an apartment in One Hundred East Fifty Third Street. Located in Midtown, the residential glass tower is slated for completion in 2017. Sources say the pair bought a lavish residence near the top of the building. (Additional details such as the price, square footage, and number of bedrooms have not yet been revealed.)

Building amenities include a restaurant helmed by chef Joël Robuchon, a 60-foot swimming pool, a library, a full-service fitness facility, and concierge services. The lobby (manned by round-the-clock doormen) features a bronze fireplace, fluted Calacatta marble, and a Rachel Feinstein art installation. Residences in the building start at $2.6 million. (100e53.com)

