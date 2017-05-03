Golf Legend Greg Norman Plans Branded Residences in Cabo

World Golf Hall of Fame member Greg Norman is partnering with Solmar Group to develop a residential enclave at Rancho San Lucas, a master-planned private resort community in Los Cabos. The branded Norman Estates at Rancho San Lucas, a collection of 32 estate homes and 36 condos, will be Norman’s first real estate project in Mexico. Every abode offers prime ocean views.

The three-bedroom condos start at 4,400 square feet, while the four- to five-bedroom estate homes start at 6,200 square feet. Stucco walls, tiled roofs, and stone and wood accents blend classic Mexican decor with natural elements. The hacienda-style homes showcase interior courtyards with fireplaces and fountains as well as outdoor terraces with summer kitchens, swimming pools, fire pits, and fireplaces.

Residents will also have access to a swanky private beach club, which is equipped with a game room, lounge, restaurant, swimming pool, hot tub, and workout facility. In addition, they can visit Rancho San Lucas’s Mexican Village, which offers shops, restaurants, a lake, and a tennis center. And, of course, homeowners will appreciate the signature 18-hole Greg Norman golf course (the first of its kind in Cabo). Set against a desert backdrop, the course offers ocean views from 13 of the holes.

Residences are priced from $1.5 million. Construction is currently underway, with a grand opening planned for next fall. (ranchosanlucas.com)