Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Beautiful Home Near Lake Tahoe

Surrounded by pine trees, Monte Stella is a three-level, wood-and-glass structure that mirrors its mountain surroundings. Spread across 6,294 square feet, the Lake Tahoe dwelling features five bedrooms (including two master suites) and 6.5 bathrooms. An entry bridge leads to the open-concept great room, which is equipped with a cozy fireplace and massive glass windows that frame the sky and mountains. Sinewy birch tree walls, reclaimed cedar ceilings, and stone fireplaces create an earthy, nature-inspired space. Hanging glass light fixtures seemingly reflect the stars outside. A floating staircase leads upstairs to two en suite bedrooms, while a wine room and ski cave occupy the basement.

In the kitchen, a breakfast nook, wine fridge, and state-of-the-art Miele appliances create a sophisticated environment for epicures. Sliding glass doors in the dining area open to a generous patio where residents can host barbecues or sip wine on cool summer nights. Just beyond, snow-capped mountains look almost close enough to touch.

Located in the Mountainside at Northstar community, the home provides convenient access to an array of hiking trails as well as Lake Tahoe, which is only 13 miles away. The majestic mountain dwelling is currently on the market for around $7 million. (mountainsidenorthstar.com)