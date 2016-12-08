Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Stunning Seven-Story Mansion in New York

Finding enough space in New York City can often be a challenge—but the seven-story townhouse at 357 West 17th Street solves that issue quite resoundingly. Located in the West Chelsea Arts District, the 11,000-square-foot abode features five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Muted shades of brown and gray converge with rich accents such as Swarovski crystals and a chandelier canopy of stars for a homey yet chic aesthetic.

The expansive living room showcases a gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the city, while a nearby glass-walled terrace has space for more than a dozen guests. A Noah’s Ark of epicurean accoutrements, the kitchen is equipped with two enormous islands, two ovens, two refrigerators, and two freezers. And a temperature-controlled, brick-lined wine cellar can hold up to 400 bottles.

Spread across an entire floor, the opulent master suite lacks for nothing. The luxurious bedroom boasts a show-stopping headboard, a built-in television, and full-size windows. An eye-catching flower mosaic serves as the focal point to his-and-her bathrooms. Sitting lounges, a powder room, and a kitchenette round out the floor’s amenities.

The cellar level showcases a soundproof movie theater with stadium seating, 3D projection, and THX Dolby surround sound. A swimming pool, sauna, and fitness center offer additional opportunities for R&R. Outside areas include a garden, an al fresco dining space, and a rooftop deck that overlooks the iconic New York City skyline. The home, which was staged by Interior Marketing Group and can be purchased furnished for an additional price, is currently on the market for $36.8 million. (Inquiries: Alyssa Soto Brody; 347.821.6220, compass.com)