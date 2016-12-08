Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Stunning Seven-Story Mansion in New York

  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
    357 West 17th Street, New York City Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
  • Photo by Richard Caplan
December 8, 2016

Finding enough space in New York City can often be a challenge—but the seven-story townhouse at 357 West 17th Street solves that issue quite resoundingly. Located in the West Chelsea Arts District, the 11,000-square-foot abode features five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Muted shades of brown and gray converge with rich accents such as Swarovski crystals and a chandelier canopy of stars for a homey yet chic aesthetic.

The expansive living room showcases a gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the city, while a nearby glass-walled terrace has space for more than a dozen guests. A Noah’s Ark of epicurean accoutrements, the kitchen is equipped with two enormous islands, two ovens, two refrigerators, and two freezers. And a temperature-controlled, brick-lined wine cellar can hold up to 400 bottles.

Spread across an entire floor, the opulent master suite lacks for nothing. The luxurious bedroom boasts a show-stopping headboard, a built-in television, and full-size windows. An eye-catching flower mosaic serves as the focal point to his-and-her bathrooms. Sitting lounges, a powder room, and a kitchenette round out the floor’s amenities.

The cellar level showcases a soundproof movie theater with stadium seating, 3D projection, and THX Dolby surround sound. A swimming pool, sauna, and fitness center offer additional opportunities for R&R. Outside areas include a garden, an al fresco dining space, and a rooftop deck that overlooks the iconic New York City skyline. The home, which was staged by Interior Marketing Group and can be purchased furnished for an additional price, is currently on the market for $36.8 million. (Inquiries: Alyssa Soto Brody; 347.821.6220, compass.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Real Estate

208 Stories Available | Advanced search
This 35,000-Square-Foot Bel Air Mansion Is on the...
The home features 19 fireplaces, a Turkish hammam, an infinity pool, a theater, and more…
Read Article
Your Chance to Own a Lavish Estate Nestled in the...
The home features a beautiful backyard pool, a theater, cocktail lounge, a teppanyaki grill, and...
Read Article
Photo by Richard Caplan
Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Stunning Seven-Story M...
The 11,000-square-foot property includes five bedrooms, a pool, a sauna, a wine cellar, and a...
Read Article
Photo by Claudia Uribe Touri
This Is One of the Most Expensive Homes on the Mar...
The glass-and-teak home features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an infinity pool, floating...
Read Article
7 Exquisite Properties Currently Available for Sal...
Homes on the market include a stone-and-glass stunner in Wyoming and a House of Paradise in Hawaii…
View Slideshow
This Never Happens—A New-Build Hotel in Nantucket
A New England town prided on tradition finally allows a new-build hotel…
Read Article
Canyon Ranch Debuts New East Coast Residences
Explore the perks at Massachusetts’s new wellness-centric community…
Read Article
Five Haunted Mansions for the Well-Heeled Ghost
If walls could talk, these eerie abodes would have quite a bit to scream about…
View Slideshow
This Extravagant L.A. Estate Rents for $375,000 Pe...
This Beverly Hills estate has a 27-car garage, a bowling alley, and a private nightclub…
Read Article
This Phuket Villa Is a Geometric Wonder of Wood, G...
Set on the shores of Crystal Lake, the villa offers awe-inspiring views of the lake and golf course…
Read Article
208 Stories Available | Advanced search